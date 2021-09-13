Search terms

Monitor

Full HD Curved LCD monitor

241E1C/89
    -{discount-value}

    Simply immersive

    The 24" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology. See all benefits

    The 24" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology. See all benefits

    The 24" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology. See all benefits

    The 24" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology. See all benefits

      • E Line
      • 24 (23.6" / 59.9 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Curved display design for more immersive experience

      Curved display design for more immersive experience

      Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        23.6 inch / 59.9 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        521.4 (H) x 293.3 (V) mm - at a 1500R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        93 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.272 x 0.272 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 83.87%*, sRGB 100.78%*
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 76 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        HDMI audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Brightness
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        27.9 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        536 x 413 x 205  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        536 x 322 x 66  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        600 x 487 x 175  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.05  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.46  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        5.12  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CCC
        • CU-EAC
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • TUV-BAUART
        • PSB
        • CB
        • CE Mark

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

