This Philips monitor is designed for the remote work environment. The integrated 5MP webcam delivers sharp images, and noise cancelling mic helps people hear you loud and clear. Windows Hello Webcam for quick access and strong security. See all benefits
Monitor LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam
Collaboration simplified
This Philips monitor is designed for the remote work environment. The integrated 5MP webcam delivers sharp images, and noise cancelling mic helps people hear you loud and clear. Windows Hello Webcam for quick access and strong security. See all benefits
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
Webcam with noise cancelling microphone for collaboration
This Philips monitor comes with built-in 5MP webcam, noise cancelling microphone, and speakers. Making it perfect for working from home and collaborating remotely. The webcam is certified for Windows Hello. Equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello™ facial recognition, which conveniently logs you into your Windows devices in less than 2 seconds. The physical camera switch offers extra privacy when not in use. The noise-cancelling microphone and dual 5-watt integrated speakers deliver clear communications.
Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
Tilt, pivot and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position
The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, pivot and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access
The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.
Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace
Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.
16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
LCD panel type
IPS technology
Backlight type
W-LED system
Panel Size
23.8 inch / 60.5 cm
Display Screen Coating
Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
Effective viewing area
527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)
Aspect ratio
16:9
Maximum resolution
1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
Pixel Density
92.56 PPI
Response time (typical)
4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
MPRT
1 ms
Brightness
300
cd/m²
Contrast ratio (typical)
1000:1
SmartContrast
Mega Infinity DCR
Pixel pitch
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
Viewing angle
178º (H) / 178º (V)
@ C/R > 10
Flicker-free
Yes
Picture enhancement
SmartImage game
Color gamut (typical)
NTSC 104.8%*, sRGB 120.9%*
Display colors
16.7 M
Scanning Frequency
30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
LowBlue Mode
Yes
EasyRead
Yes
sRGB
Yes
AMD FreeSync™ technology
Yes
Connectivity
Signal Input
HDMI 1.4 x 1, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, Power Delivery up to 65W)
USB:
USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
Sync Input
Separate Sync
Audio (In/Out)
Audio out
USB
USB-C
Reversible plug connector
Super speed
Data and Video transfer
DP
Built-in Display Port Alt mode
Power delivery
USB PD version 3.0
USB-C max. power delivery
Up to 65W (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A)
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
