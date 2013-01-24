Home
LED

4K UHD LED Android TV

55PUT7406/56
  • Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture. Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture. Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.
    Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

    If it's a movie today, shows and games tomorrow, and sports on the weekend-this Philips 4K smart TV will always give you a vibrant picture. You get cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and seamless Android smarts. See all benefits

    Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

    If it's a movie today, shows and games tomorrow, and sports on the weekend-this Philips 4K smart TV will always give you a vibrant picture. You get cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and seamless Android smarts. See all benefits

      Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

      4K HDR Android TV

      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • 139 cm (55") Android TV
      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Slim, attractive design

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior scheme. While the slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+ compatible
        Pixel engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube

      • Smart TV Features

        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        • App upgrade in background
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Voice assistant*
        Google Assistant built-in

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1360.0  mm
        Box height
        840.0  mm
        Box depth
        160.0  mm
        Set Width
        1227  mm
        Set Height
        712.1  mm
        Set Depth
        87.1  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1227  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        742.7  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        248  mm
        Product weight
        11.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        11.7  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        17  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

