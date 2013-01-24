Intelligent purification
The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i automatically monitors and purifies the air - then gives real-time air quality feedback via the display and connected App. Also use the App for outdoor air quality and allergy management advice. See all benefits
With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i is proven to reduce allergens, odors, VOCs and even certain bacteira. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces gases and odors.
Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses.
Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.
In real-time, AeraSense shows you the air quality data via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display from 1-12 is an index of the indoor air quality, where 1 is good and 12 is polluted air. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).
The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful bacteria and virus mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.
In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 5 manual modes. Choose one of five different speed settings: from the extra-quiet ‘Sleep’ mode to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.
Control your air purifier from anywhere with the connected app. Turn on the air purifier, change the fan speed or check your filter lifetime through the Air Matters app.
Based on the indoor and outdoor air quality levels, the App will give you advice to help you with your allergen management regimen.
The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i has been designed for medium to large rooms, such as a living room. It is recommended for rooms up to 277sq ft.
Use the App to check your indoor and outdoor air quality. The Air Purifier constantly feeds indoor air quality data to the App, which is then combined with outdoor pollution and pollen data to give you a complete picture of your air quality.
