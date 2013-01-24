Home
      • Charging kit
      • Dual USB

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony

      Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        37  cm
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Width
        14.6  inch
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Gross weight
        4.57  kg
        Nett weight
        2.88  kg
        Tare weight
        1.69  kg
        Gross weight
        10.075  lb
        Nett weight
        6.349  lb
        Tare weight
        3.726  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11248 0

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        19.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Height
        7.7  inch
        Width
        3.7  inch
        Depth
        1.4  inch
        Gross weight
        0.12  kg
        Nett weight
        0.08  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04  kg
        Gross weight
        0.265  lb
        Nett weight
        0.176  lb
        Tare weight
        0.088  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 11248 3

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.3  cm
        Width
        7  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Height
        1.7  inch
        Width
        2.8  inch
        Depth
        1.0  inch
        Weight
        0.08  kg
        Weight
        0.176  lb

      • Power

        Output
        15.5W
        2 USB: 1A + 2.1A

