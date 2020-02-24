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  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    6000 series Steam iron

    DST6001/26

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips 6000 Series steam iron has one of the largest water tanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily.

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    6000 series Steam iron

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    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Iron with large water tank

    • 2400 W
    • Steam 40g/min;200g steam boost
    • 550 ml XL water tank
    • Ceramic soleplate
    Ceramic soleplate to easily glide through the fabrics

    Ceramic soleplate to easily glide through the fabrics

    Ceramic soleplate provides scratch resistance while gliding easily.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Extra large 550 ml watertank needs less refilling

    Extra large 550 ml watertank needs less refilling

    Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 550 ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling.

    Steam boost up to 200 g for the toughest creases

    Steam boost up to 200 g for the toughest creases

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.3  kg
      Packaging dimensions
      31.5x17x14  cm
      Product dimensions
      29.7x14.6x12.2  cm

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      0.40  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      550  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      2.5  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Ceramic
      Spray
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      200  g
      Continuous steam
      40  g/min
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Variable steam levels
      Yes

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