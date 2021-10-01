Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8*
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive+ LED nozzle to reveal hidden dust. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8*
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive+ LED nozzle to reveal hidden dust. See all benefits
Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8*
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive+ LED nozzle to reveal hidden dust. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8*
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive+ LED nozzle to reveal hidden dust. See all benefits
High-efficiency 900W motor with over 50,000 RPM, generates high suction power for a superior clean every time. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase for a 5-year motor warranty.
TriActive+ LED and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust**.
PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and enable highest suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for immaculate cleaning results.
Allergy Lock system uses a sensor to ensure dust container is fully sealed before operating, trapping dust and allergens inside for a clean and ultra hygienic environment.
TriActive+ LED lights make invisible dust visible on hard floors so you never miss a spot and can ensure the most thorough cleaning on all types of hard floors. A sensor automatically turns the LED lights on when the nozzle is in use and off when it is not. 3x AA batteries included.
Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.
Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.
Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
The Mini Turbo brush rotates to quickly removes hair, fluff and dust from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.
Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13****.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
Performance
Filtration
Usability
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.