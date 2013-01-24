Home
      Healthier air, always

      Reassurance of TVOC and odor reduction

      • Reduces TVOC*
      • Reduces odors
      As long as 12 months lifetime

      As long as 12 months lifetime

      Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

      Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

      Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

