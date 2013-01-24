Healthier air, always
Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthier air, always
Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits
Healthier air, always
Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthier air, always
Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits
Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.
Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.