FYM971/00
Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your Air Performer 9000 Series device for high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules which humidify the air with up to 99,9% less bacteria (1)See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement humidification filter for Philips Air Performer 4in1: AMF970. You can find your model number on the bottom of the device.
This original humidification filter provides consistent humidification for up to 6 months (2), reducing hassle and cost. Your device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
The original Philips humidification filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.
NanoCloud emits an ultra-fine mist that is invisible to the naked eye. It humidifies air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers. Safe to use with tap water. (1)
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
General Specification
Weight and Dimensions
Replacement
