Search terms

EN
AR
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series

    Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series Humidification filter

    FYM971/00

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series

    The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your Air Performer 9000 Series device for high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules which humidify the air with up to 99,9% less bacteria (1)

    See all benefits

    Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series Humidification filter

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

    Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series

    NanoCloud technology with hygienic humidification

    • Compatible with 9000 Series Air Performer
    • NanoCloud Technology
    • Lifespan of 6 months
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

    Compatible with Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

    Replacement humidification filter for Philips Air Performer 4in1: AMF970. You can find your model number on the bottom of the device.

    Up to 6 months of usage

    Up to 6 months of usage

    This original humidification filter provides consistent humidification for up to 6 months (2), reducing hassle and cost. Your device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    The original Philips humidification filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.

    NanoCloud Technology

    NanoCloud Technology

    NanoCloud emits an ultra-fine mist that is invisible to the naked eye. It humidifies air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers. Safe to use with tap water. (1)

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Humidification filter
      Included in the box
      1x humidification filter
      Lifetime
      6 months

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      11.7 cm
      Product Width
      11.7 cm
      Product Height
      22.0 cm
      Product Weight
      0,24 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      FYM970

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab.
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.