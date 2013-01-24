Home
EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1017/26
    -{discount-value}

    Fast, from start to finish

    This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

      3 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 20g/min
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 1800 Watts
      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Power up to 1800 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 1800 W enables constant high steam output.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Continuous steam output
        20  g/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        1800  W
        Steam output
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        200  ml
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

