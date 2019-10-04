Search terms

EN
AR

EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1750/26
Overall rating / 5
1 award
  • Easy and effective Easy and effective Easy and effective
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1750/26
    Overall rating / 5
    1 award

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance. See all benefits

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance. See all benefits

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance. See all benefits

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Easy and effective

      4 steam settings for better ironing results

      • Steam boost up to 100 g
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Drip stop
      220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

      220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

      Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

      Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

      This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and scratch resistance

      Ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and scratch resistance

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It's non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

      Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

      Wider hole for easy water filling*

      Wider hole for easy water filling*

      Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        On mode (ECO mode)
        .

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        30 sec

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        220  ml
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.9  m

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2000  W
        Steam boost
        100  g
        Continuous steam
        25  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Than predecessor range Comfort
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.