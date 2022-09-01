HD2151/56
Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
Take the hassle out of home cooking with our all-in-one pressure cooker. Maximum taste, minimal effort.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rapid Pressure Release Technology delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes - 50% faster than stove top cooking.*
Get tastier results with our new Taste Control system - precise pressure and temperature control increases meat tenderness by 22%** and juiciness by 42%.**
Pressure cooking to slow cooking, sautéing to steaming - enjoy over 35 pre-set menu options at the touch of a button.
Friendly user interface with step-by-step setting guidance makes the cooking process effortless.
Our dedicated HomeID app provides meal prep inspiration from tons of everyday recipes.***
Equipped with 18 safety protection systems for worry-free cooking.
The inbuilt Child Lock system allows you to go about mealtime prep when your family's around
Whether you want to add extra ingredients or realised there's something missing from your recipe, simply press the Add Ingredients During Cooking button at any time to drop and stir in with ease.
Press the Sauce Thickening button after pressure release - the high-powered boiling function will make your dishes thicker, richer and seal in the flavor.
Cook your favorite dishes in one touch with My Favourite - simply store to 3 customized cooking programs and press Shortcut to start.
Pressure is released automatically after cooking finishes, so there is no need to discharge pressure manually or wait for pressure to drop naturally as the cooker cools.
Enjoy a variety of cooking lengths and pressure levels to suit whatever dish you're whipping up.
With our 24h easy-to-program Preset Timer and 12h automatic Keep Warm function, your meals will always be optimally heated and ready to eat when you are.
This is one of the world's most prestigious design award, iF seal signifies good design for consumers and the design community. Compact footprint suits contemporary kitchens as well as dedicated UI island provides extra convenience to process.
