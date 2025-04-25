Make the most of your family grilled meals
Enjoy the flavors of home grilling with the Philips Table Grill. The large grilling surface delivers an effortless grilling experience for the whole family. See all benefits
Large and versatile grilling for your family meals
- Adjustable temperature
- Large grilling surface: 1250 cm²
- 2400 W
- Versatile plate
- Dishwasher-safe parts
Adjustable temperature for perfect results
Five temperature levels grill any ingredient to perfection.
Large grilling surface for the whole family
The 1250 cm² grilling surface meets all your needs for delicious meals with family and friends.
2400 W for fast and powerful heating
Warm up quickly and maintain the high temperatures needed for grilling with 2400 watts of heating power.
Cook everything from meat to fish, vegetables, and eggs
Use the ribbed side for grilling meat and fish, and the flat side as a griddle for eggs, bacon, vegetables, and more.
Maifan stone coating protects against scratching
The grill plate is coated to prevent food from sticking and protect against scratching.
Removable plates for easy cleaning
Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap.
Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup
After your meal, place the removable parts in the dishwasher.
Removable grease tray for easy cleaning
Fat melts away and is collected in the removable drip tray.
Cord winder for tidy storage
Wrap the cord around the winder after use for convenient storage.
Technical Specifications
-
General Specification
- Primary Material
-
Alum alloy
- Secondary Material
-
PF
- Pre-programmed settings
-
No
- Product Type
-
Table Grill
- Capacity Watertank
-
No
- Non-slip feet
-
Yes
- Cord length
-
expose 0.85±0.05m
- Cord storage
-
Yes
- Technology
-
No
- Integrated on /off switch
-
No
- Power light
-
No
- Min temperature
-
90±30°C at setting 1
- Maximum temperature
-
210±20°C at setting 5
- Pulse function
-
No
- Smart home compatibility
-
No
- Wi-Fi range
-
No
- Heating time
-
≦7 minutes
- Warranty
-
2 years
-
Technical Specifications
- Power
-
2000-2400W
- Voltage
-
220-240V
- Frequency
-
50-60Hz
- Number in pack
-
2
- Battery Product
-
No
-
Safety feature
- Safety certification
-
Yes,have
- Automatic shut-off
-
No
- Child lock
-
No
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product Length
-
46.4cm
- Product Width
-
34cm
- Product Height
-
11.8cm
- Product Weight
-
3.8kg
- Package Length
-
51.7cm
- Package Width
-
18.8cm
- Package Height
-
39.5cm
- Package Weight
-
1.2kg
-
Durability
- Case
-
100% recycled paper
- User Manual
-
100% recycled paper
-
Country of Origin
- Produced In
-
China
