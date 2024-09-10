HD6307/70
Delicious grilling, perfect results.
The secret to great grilling is the right heat. Precise temperature selection and temperature probe deliver the perfect results inside and out. Grill all your favourites, from steaks to fish to vegatebles.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Set exactly the temperature you need for juicy, perfectly cooked meals. Grill sandwiches, meat and vegetables just the way you like them.
Enjoy grilling with 8 preset buttons for defrost, burger, fish, chicken, vegetables and meat (rare, medium, and well done).
Grill meat to your own personal perfection with an integrated temperature probe.
Avoid overcooking with an integrated timer that stop heating when grilling is complete.
Nonstick plates and grease tray are easily removed to make cleanup a breeze.
2200 watts of power heat the grill plates quickly and maintain a precise, constant temperature for perfect results.
Easily adjust the height of the top grill plate for thicker foods or open-faced sandwiches.
Whether you're cooking for one or many, the large grilling area handles it all.
Whatever you make, grilling and cleanup are a snap with removable nonstick grill plates.
Flip the sandwich press open 180° to grill meat and vegetables on both sides at once.
Melt away fat and capture it all in the drip tray that removes for easy cleaning.
Close and lock the handle to safely carry and store your grill.
Country of origin
Materials
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.