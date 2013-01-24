Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7478/20
    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage

      • With thermal jug
      • Black & metal
      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      After brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Compact size for saving space in your kitchen

      Compact size for saving space in your kitchen

      The coffee maker has a capacity of 0,9 liter, which allows you to make up to 4 large cups, or up to 7 smaller cups.

      Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for long

      Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for long

      The double-wall thermal jug ensures that the coffee maintains its temperature and aroma.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Unbreakable thermal jug

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • General specifications

        Ease of use and comfort
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1  L
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Water boilers
        0
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        240 x 210 x 330  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.94  kg
        Weight of product
        1.42  kg

