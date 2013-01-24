Great results, minimum effort
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.
Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.
75 g/min steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
The cordless feature allows for maximum freedom of movement and maneuverability. There is a choice for the cordless mode for garments that need to be adjusted regularly on the ironing board enabling the iron to charge in the meantime, or in corded mode for continuous ironing. The selection of either corded, cordless or fixed to the stand for storage can easily be made with the three position switch.
Automatic Anti-calc system.
