Coolskin

NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

HQ6707/16
    Innovative shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN emulsion or gel for an extra close and revitalising shave without the nicks or cuts. Improved Lift & Cut system, rechargeable and waterproof.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Individual floating heads
        • 3D contour following System

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charge indicator
        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Charging
        8 hours
        Wet & Dry
        Shower use
        Shaving time
        13 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

