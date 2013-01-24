Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Hand mixers

HR1561/80
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
    -{discount-value}

    Hand mixers

    HR1561/80
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 350 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hand mixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 350 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 350 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hand mixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 350 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Powerful 400 Watt motor

      • 400 W
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks, with storage box
      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Powerful 400 Watt motor

      Powerful 400 Watt motor

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        3
        Voltage
        230-240 V
        Cord length
        1.50 m
        Power
        400 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Dough hooks
        Yes
        Storage box
        Yes
        Beaters
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White/orange
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        ABS

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item