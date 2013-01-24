Home
Philips Sonicare HydroClean

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6003/05
Sonicare
    In-between Clean

    The unique Philips Sonicare HX6003/05 brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth.

      In-between Clean

      Snap-on electric toothbrush head

      • 3-pack

      Snap-on brush head

      Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

      Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

      HydroGuides works with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While it doesn't replace flossing, it can help give you a better clean between teeth.

      Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

      Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items Included

        Hygienic travel cap
        1 pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions brush head packaging
        21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d cm
        Weight brush head packaging
        0.056 kg

      • Ease of use

        Suitable for these models
        • FlexCare+
        • FlexCare
        • HealthyWhite
        • HydroClean
        • EasyClean
        • DiamondClean

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
        Replacement
        Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

