Better reach for a better clean
The only angled Sonic brush that gives you better reach for a better clean. Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action reaches deep between teeth and into hard-to-reach areas, while massaging gums for a brushing experience unlike any other.
Gently and efficiently reaches between teeth and along the gumline.
Extra-soft end-rounded bristles are gentle on teeth and gums
Helps clean hard to reach areas.
Clinically proven to significantly reduce coffee, tea and tobacco stains for naturally whiter teeth.
Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
Gently increases power over first 12 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience
