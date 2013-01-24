Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4x more surface contact** than a regular brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard to reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.