Custom Care system
No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Custom Care system
No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.
Custom Care system
No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Custom Care system
No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.
Max for a thorough everyday clean, Gentle for sensitive areas and gum massage.
Gently increases power over first 14 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience.
Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.
Clinically proven to reduce gingivitis and help shrink periodontal pockets.
Additional features
Technical specifications
Accessories
Weight and dimensions
Cleaning performance