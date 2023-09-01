Search terms

All-in-One Trimmer

Series 7000

MG7920/15
    All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

    MG7920/15
    One tool, ultimate precision

    Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 13 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. The precision trimming comb delivers a consistent trim at the exact length you want. See all benefits

    Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 13 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. The precision trimming comb delivers a consistent trim at the exact length you want. See all benefits

    Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 13 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. The precision trimming comb delivers a consistent trim at the exact length you want. See all benefits

    Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 13 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. The precision trimming comb delivers a consistent trim at the exact length you want.

      One tool, ultimate precision

      For face, hair & body

      • 13in1: face, head & body
      • Precision trimming comb
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • BeardSense technology
      Even trim in one pass

      Even trim in one pass

      The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1-3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

      Long lasting performance for precise results

      Long lasting performance for precise results

      Stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long lasting performance. No oil required.

      A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

      A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

      The trimmer scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle also dense, bushy or longer beards.

      All-in-one for face, head & body

      All-in-one for face, head & body

      This all-in-one trimmer offers 13 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

      Get an even trim and sharp edges

      Get an even trim and sharp edges

      The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 19 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

      Say goodbye to body hair

      Say goodbye to body hair

      Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

      Your haircut at home

      Your haircut at home

      With the trimmer's multi-comb system you can choose length settings between 0.5 - 16 mm to create your hairstyle at home.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

      Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

      Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

      A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.

      Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

      Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

      The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

      Always know when it's time to charge

      Always know when it's time to charge

      A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Easy to grip and control

      Easy to grip and control

      The trimmer is easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        Up to 120 minutes
        Charging
        • 60 minutes
        • 5 min quick charge
        Charging method
        USB-A (no adapter included)
        Maximum power consumption
        5 W
        Input Voltage
        5 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery charging indicator
        Maintenance free
        No blade oil required
        Wet & Dry
        100% shower proof
        Operation
        Cordless use only

      • Versatile styling

        Styling tools
        • Steel trimmer
        • Nose and ear trimmer
        • Body shaver with skin protector
        • Steel precision trimmer
        • Precision trimming comb
        • 3-7 mm adjustable comb
        • 3 hair combs
        • 2 body combs
        • Eyebrow comb
        Accessories
        • Soft pouch
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (adapter not included)
        # of attachments
        13

      • Precise trim

        Cutting performance
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • BeardSense technology
        Precision trimming
        Precision trimming comb
        Length settings
        19 (0.5 - 16 mm)
        Precision steps
        Up to 0.2 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.