Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.
Minimum interference from other monitors.
Continuous connection between baby unit and parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.
Accessories
Development stages