Wide pre-formed liners

SCF138/05
Avent
Avent
    Philips Avent Wide pre-formed liners

    SCF138/05

    SCF138/05
    Wider shape

    Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding. See all benefits

      Wider shape

      Easier filling and feeding

      • 8ozx50
      Disposale system for convenience

      Disposale system for convenience

      Tempo liners allow you to enjoy the convenience of a pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feed.

      Disposable system

      Disposable system

      Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.

      Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

      Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

      Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, for less air in baby's tummy.

      Strong and leak free tempo liners

      Disposable tempo liners are strong and leak free

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Pre-formed, pre-sterilized liner (240 ml/ 8 oz)
        50  pcs

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months

