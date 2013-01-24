Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Avent

Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

SCF154/24
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • Comfort with confidence Comfort with confidence Comfort with confidence
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

    SCF154/24
    Overall rating / 5

    Comfort with confidence

    Breast pads with unique four layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

    Comfort with confidence

    Breast pads with unique four layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits

    Comfort with confidence

    Breast pads with unique four layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

    Comfort with confidence

    Breast pads with unique four layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all breast-feeding

      Comfort with confidence

      Avent Breast pads for maximum dryness

      • Disposable pads x24
      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

      Anti slip with adhesive tapes

      Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

      Developed with breastfeeding expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Hygienic

      Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

      Soft with discreet, contoured shape

      The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.

      Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

      1. Ultra soft top layer with nipple indent- keeps breast dry at all times. 2. Ultra absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort. 3. Ultra absorbent core- draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment. 4. Ultra breathable outer layer- helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tapes- keeps pad in place.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Switzerland
        Yes

      • Material

        Breast pads
        • Dermatologically tested
        • Natural materials

      • What is included

        Disposable breast pad
        24  pcs

      • Design

        Discreet contoured shape
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Functions

        Ultra dry
        • Multi layers
        • One-way top

      • Maximum comfort

        Anti-slip
        Adhesive tape

      • Silky soft feel

        Silky soft topsheet
        • Breathable natural material
        • Dermatologically tested

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item