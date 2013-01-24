Fresh and healthy
Preparing healthy food for your baby is vital and starts with sterilizing bottles and nipples and ensuring the food temperature is just right.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh and healthy
Preparing healthy food for your baby is vital and starts with sterilizing bottles and nipples and ensuring the food temperature is just right.
Fresh and healthy
Preparing healthy food for your baby is vital and starts with sterilizing bottles and nipples and ensuring the food temperature is just right.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh and healthy
Preparing healthy food for your baby is vital and starts with sterilizing bottles and nipples and ensuring the food temperature is just right.
The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element and two sensors ensures the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintains it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.
To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.
To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.
Protect your newborn baby from any harmful household bacteria or germs by disinfecting her bottles, teats, pacifiers and small plastic toys.
Convenient use of the sterilizer means having the disinfected bottles ready when you need them. This means fitting all bottles needed for a day's feeding into the sterilizer in one go.
Chemical residues in baby's food are a nightmare to think about. Therefore, sterilization is done by using very hot steam.
By disinfecting small plastic toys, you can protect your newborn baby from any harmful household bacteria or germs while discovering and playing with her toys.
When preparing baby's food, keeping all vitamins is very important for your baby's healthy growth. Steaming vegetables or fruit is the optimum way of making sure these healthy vitamins are perfectly maintained.
Conveniently defrost any babyfood which you prepared in advance and put into the freezer. This means you can have healthy baby food ready whenever your baby needs it.
This bottlewarmer reliably heats bottles and jars to exactly the right temperature within three minutes to make sure your hungry baby doesn't need to wait long for her food. And no worries about burning baby's mouth either, thanks to the innovative heating technology.
Once your baby starts eating solid foods, you can prepare healthy steamed vegetables and fruits while preserving the vitamins and nutritional goodness.
The product is designed in such a way that all kind of sizes and shapes of bottles and jars fit in.
Power
Accessories
Convenience
Convenience