Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Avent

Manual breast pump

SCF290/16
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • Express more. Quickly. Express more. Quickly. Express more. Quickly.
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    SCF290/16
    Overall rating / 5

    Express more. Quickly.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    Express more. Quickly.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

    Express more. Quickly.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    Express more. Quickly.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all breastfeeding-sets
      • -{discount-value}

      Express more. Quickly.

      Enhanced efficiency from a manual breast pump

      • Out and about set
      With insulated travel bag and cool packs

      With insulated travel bag and cool packs

      Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.

      Easy to assemble and use

      Easy to assemble and use

      Quiet and portable.

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        ISIS Manual Breast Pump
        1  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Spare parts
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        2  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        2  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        2  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          • -{discount-value}

          Recently viewed products

            • -{discount-value}

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item