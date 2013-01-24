Home
Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

SCF710/00
Avent
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    Weaning spoons with soft tip

      Avent weaning

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Soft tip - gentle on baby's gums

      Soft tip - gentle on baby's gums

      Long reach handle

      Long reach handle

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Weaning spoons
        2

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.053  kg
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        155 (L) X 23 (W) X 20 (D)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        26 (D) X 101 (W) X 245 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

          • Soft-tip is excluded for the United States