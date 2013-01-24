Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Avent

Teether Animal Shaped Range

SCF894/01
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

    SCF894/01
    Overall rating / 5

    Fits little mouths & hands

    The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF894/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

    Fits little mouths & hands

    The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF894/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

    Fits little mouths & hands

    The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF894/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

    Fits little mouths & hands

    The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF894/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      Fits little mouths & hands

      Teether that helps soothe teething pain

      • Stage 3
      • Teether for back teeth
      Easy to clean with warm water

      Easy to clean with warm water

      This teether is ergonomic for your baby to hold with round edges. This means it is also easy to clean and the shape doesn’t allow to get trapped easily. Just rinse with warm water and it is ready to use again!

      Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge

      Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge

      This gel filled teether can be cooled in refrigerator to provide cool pressure to soothe your baby’s teething pains. The different textures also gives varying levels of pressure to suit your baby’s liking.

      Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

      Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

      BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

      Can be placed in the fridge to cool teether

      Can be placed in the fridge to cool teether

      Colorful and playful features to encourage play

      Colorful and playful features to encourage play

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Malaysia
        Yes

      • Features

        Helps soothe teething pain
        Yes
        Hygienic
        Yes
        BPA-Free
        Yes
        Colorful to encourage play
        Yes
        Cools and massages gums
        Yes
        For back teeth
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item