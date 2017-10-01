Search terms

    Tune in to a universe of music with the Philips SHB9850NC headphones. Boasting up to 99% noise cancellation they are your ultimate travel companion. Enjoy music easily with smart touch control and one-tap NFC pairing with Bluetooth devices.

    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

    40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

    40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

    Finely tuned 40mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and over-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

    Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

    Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

    A compact multi-way foldable construction is ideal for an on-the-go companion.

    Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

    Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

    Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

    Simple NFC one-tap pairing

    Simple NFC one-tap pairing

    Simple NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

    Responsive and user-friendly smart touch controls

    Responsive and user-friendly smart touch controls

    Smart touch controls on the right earshell give control of your music and calls with a tap or a swipe. Tap to play, pause music and answering calls, swipe sideway to change tracks and swipe up and down to change volume. It's time to forget about hunting for buttons.

    ActiveShield Pro™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 99%

    ActiveShield Pro™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 99%

    ActiveShield Pro™ hybrid active noise canceling techonolgy features four microphones. Two feed-backward microphones are used for canceling low frequencies while feed-forward microphones extend the bandwidth of noise cancellation into mid and high frequencies. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and a greater degree of music optimization in any environment.

    High quality Bluetooth 4.0

    High quality Bluetooth 4.0

    Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0.

    Ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort and a tight seal

    Ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort and a tight seal

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 16 hours of wireless music

    Enjoy 16 hours of continuous music playback even with Bluetooth and Active Noise Canceling on, 28 hours when only Bluetooth is on and 33 hours when only ANC is on.

    Activate Siri and Google Now with a press on earcan button

    Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

    Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

    Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, these work with or without a battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      8 - 40 000Hz*
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      109 dB

    • Connectivity

      Audio Connections
      3.5mm Line in
      Cable length
      1.2mm
      Connector
      3.5 mm stereo
      Bluetooth version
      4.0
      Cable Connection
      single sided
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Finishing of connector
      gold-plated
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.6  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      8.1  inch
      Width
      17.8  cm
      Gross weight
      1.345  kg
      Height
      23.7  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70433 2
      Width
      7.0  inch
      Height
      9.3  inch
      Nett weight
      0.825  kg
      Gross weight
      2.965  lb
      Nett weight
      1.819  lb
      Tare weight
      0.52  kg
      Tare weight
      1.146  lb

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      • Microphone mute
      • Call on Hold
      • Switch between call and music
      • Reject a second incoming call
      • Switch between 2 calls
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Battery Type
      LI-Polymer
      Music play time
      16*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      45* hr
      Talk time
      15* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      21.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5.5  cm
      Height
      8.5  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70433 5
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.396  kg
      Depth
      2.2  inch
      Nett weight
      0.275  kg
      Gross weight
      0.873  lb
      Nett weight
      0.606  lb
      Tare weight
      0.121  kg
      Tare weight
      0.267  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19.3  cm
      Width
      15.6  cm
      Depth
      4.65  cm
      Width
      6.1  inch
      Height
      7.6  inch
      Depth
      1.8  inch
      Weight
      0.23  kg
      Weight
      0.507  lb

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Included
      USB cable
      Included for charging
      Audio cable
      Extra 1.2 m audio cable
      Airplane adapter
      Included

