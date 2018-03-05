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Discontinued

SHE3205BL In-Ear Headphones

SHE3205BL/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

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14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressed

I bought these as a stop gap while my usual headphones were being replaced for the second time under warranty. I was amazed to find out that even though these cost a quarter of the price of my usual ones they actually sound way better - so I am keeping them for daily use. I like the simple design, flat cable and clearly marked left and right.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just amazing great features

i brought these headphones and they are amazing they have great bass. but i wish they made it in wireless. it has a really nice design/look. they look like apple headphones but i think they are better! :) :) :) :) :) five star I REALLY RECOMMEND THESE

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

26/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Immence

Fantastic. One (if not the best )in-ear headphones I have bought EVER. Crystal clear from the lowest bass to the slightest tap of a symbol. Nicely fitting (even in my big ears).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

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