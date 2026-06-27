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HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Robot

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HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop RobotVacuum and Mop Robot

XU5100/11

HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Robot

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  • FC_2025_XU5000-20_HWT_16x9_EN_Explore_04-How-to-Clean-and-Maintain_MASTER
    FC_2025_XU5000-20_HWT_16x9_EN_Explore_04-How-to-Clean-and-Maintain_MASTER
  • FC_2025_XU5000-20_HWT_16x9_EN_Explore_01-How-to-Setup_MASTER
    FC_2025_XU5000-20_HWT_16x9_EN_Explore_01-How-to-Setup_MASTER
  • FC_2025_XU5000-20_HWT_16x9_EN_Explore_03-How-to-Mapping_MASTER
    FC_2025_XU5000-20_HWT_16x9_EN_Explore_03-How-to-Mapping_MASTER
  • FC_2025_XU5000-20_HWT_16x9_EN_Explore_02-How-to-Connect_MASTER
    FC_2025_XU5000-20_HWT_16x9_EN_Explore_02-How-to-Connect_MASTER

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Manuals & Documentation

Discover the joy of spotless floors with the Philips HomeRun 5000 series. Its mighty mopping action and powerful suction together remove more dust than vacuuming alone, for a home that shines effortlessly. Live more, clean less. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 28 June 2026

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