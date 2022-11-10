The warranty does not apply: If the proof of purchase has been altered or made illegible;

If the model number, serial number or production date codeon the product has been altered, remoed or made illegible;

If the product was purchased as faulty stock;

If repairs or product modification have been performed by unauthorized serviceorganizations or persons;

If the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose;

If the defect is caused by abuse of the product;

If the defect is caused by environmental conditions that are not in accordance with the user manual;

If the produt is used for commercial purpose;

If the defect is caused by connecting preipheral, additional equipment or accessories (including software) other than those recommnded in the user manual;

If the unit has been damaged, including but not limitied to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed); For normal wear and tear or replacement or consumable parts such as vacuum cleaner bags;

If the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruption in the access networks (such as TV cable, satellite or intetnet), faults on the subscriber's or correspondent's line, locale network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interface, scrambling, faults or poor network quality);

If teh product is defective due to wear of its parts, which are consumable by their nature; For non-electrical parts.