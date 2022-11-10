Philips warranty for Personal Care

Men’s shaving & grooming ・ Women’s beauty・ Sonicare toothbrushes & airfloss・ Light therapy
Philips warrants its products for a specified period of time as per the below warranty period for the specific product from the date of purchase. Defects caused by defective materials and workmanship will be repaired or replaced by Philips within a reasonable period of time, as long as valid proof of purchase is provided. Use of non-genuine spare parts will void this warranty. The user must strictly follow all instructions contained in the instruction manual and refrain from any action or use that is considered unnecessary in the instruction manual. If the product is used in a country where its use is not intended, voltage conversion may be necessary. Philips cannot be held responsible for the lack of power supply in non-working products due to improper voltage supply for the product.
The following table shows the warranty period for various personal care categories: Personal Care
Personal Care
|
Men’s shaving & grooming
|
24 months
|
Women’s beauty
|
24 months
|
Sonicare toothbrushes & airfloss
|
24 months
|
Light therapy
|
24 months
|
Toothbrush & shaving replacement heads
|
No warranty
|
Personal care accessories
|
No warranty
Philips offers extended warranty for a few selected models and this extended warranty is in addition to your statutory warranty rights. Your statutory warranty rights are not restricted by this extended warranty from Philips. The replacement or repair of the product does not constitute a new warranty if a product is repaired or exchanged within the statutory or within the extended warranty period. In case extended warranty is applicable to your product, please consider the following points: • To qualify for an extended Philips warranty, register your product on Philips website with your MyPhilips Account within 90 days after purchase. • Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with details of your extended warranty. • Keep your receipt and the confirmation email safe as proof of the extended warranty.
The warranty for each new product begins on the date of purchase. The length of the warranty period varies depending on the product. Refer to the warranty period section to find out the specific warranty duration for your product. A valid proof of purchase is required to avail after sales service.
The Philips warranty applies when the product has been handled properly for its intended use as described in the instruction manual. Read the instruction manual carefully before installing or using the product.
Depending on your product and the defect, Philips will identify the best service option for you. The data stored in connected products may be lost when serviced by Philips. We recommend you back up the data before sending the product. Philips will not be responsible for such loss.
Extended Warranty
Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
