13” full colour power free displays
Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
13” full colour power free displays
Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.
13” full colour power free displays
Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
13” full colour power free displays
Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.
Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.
Picture/Display
Communication
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Internal Player
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.