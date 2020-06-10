The easiest way to enjoy moments that matter
Choose from 12 delicious fresh bean coffee varieties, from a smooth espresso to a frothy cappuccino. This fully automatic espresso machine delivers café quality, fresh bean coffee at home with no hassle. With the Philips LatteGo 5400, you can prepare up to 12 aromatic coffee specialities using fresh beans and milk.
Choose from 12 delicious fresh bean coffee varieties, from a smooth espresso to a frothy cappuccino. This fully automatic espresso machine delivers café quality, fresh bean coffee at home with no hassle. With the Philips LatteGo 5400, you can prepare up to 12 aromatic coffee specialities using fresh beans and milk.
Top off your coffee with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. Philips LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed for creamy milk at just the right temperature. It is completely hassle-free and our fastest to clean milk system ever*.
Top off your coffee with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. Philips LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed for creamy milk at just the right temperature. It is completely hassle-free and our fastest to clean milk system ever*.
* Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018)
Philips 4300 LatteGo
EP4346/70
Philips 4300 Series
EP4321/50
Philips 3200 LatteGo
EP3246/70
*Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018). ** Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
*Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
** Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
Philips 5400 LatteGo
EP5447/90
Philips 4300 LatteGo
EP4346/70
Philips 3200 LatteGo
EP3246/70
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.