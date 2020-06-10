Search terms

More coffee moments to savour

12 types of café quality coffee at home

Silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

Perfect taste and aroma

Personalize and save your favorite coffee

Easy to use and clean for everyday enjoyment

12 customizable coffee styles at your fingertips

 

Choose from 12 delicious fresh bean coffee varieties, from a smooth espresso to a frothy cappuccino.  This fully automatic espresso machine delivers café quality, fresh bean coffee at home with no hassle. With the Philips LatteGo 5400, you can prepare up to 12 aromatic coffee specialities using fresh beans and milk.

Silky smooth milk froth

 

Top off your coffee with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. Philips LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed for creamy milk at just the right temperature. It is completely hassle-free and our fastest to clean milk system ever*.

* Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018)

    adjustable ceramic grinder banner

    100% ceramic grinders and AromaExtract for the perfect brew

    Brew high quality, aromatic coffee, every time. The adjustable 100% ceramic grinders have 12 settings for a precision grind, from coarse to ultra-fine while the AromaExtract system ensures the perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*.

     

    * based on 70-82 °C

    lattego animation banner L.gif

    Personalize and save your favorite coffee:

    Café latte, cappuccino, you name it, you can make it yours. Our coffee customizer’s easily adjustable, intuitive settings store your preferred coffee intensities and lengths for the perfect serve, every time. Boost your drink using the Extra Shot function and use the four profiles to save your preferences.

    easy to clean banner

    Easy to clean and maintain

    Philips LatteGo 5400 is exceptionally simple to clean. The drip tray and coffee grounds container are dishwasher safe while the LatteGo milk system has just 2 parts, no tubes, and can be cleaned in 15 seconds*.  And our unique AquaClean system makes up to 5,000** cups without the need for descaling.

    *Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).

    ** Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

    Watch the Philips 5400 Series LatteGo in action now

    Friends sitting around the table, drinking coffee

    Compare and find your LatteGo coffee machine

    Philips 5400 LatteGo

    Philips 5400 LatteGo

    EP5447/90

    • 12 coffee varieties
    • LatteGo milk system
    • Coffee customizer for personalization
    • Colored digital display
    • 4 user profiles to save your recipes
    • 1 guest profile
    • 5 aroma strength settings

    Learn more
    Philips 4300 LatteGo

    Philips 4300 LatteGo

    EP4346/70

    • 8 coffee varieties
    • LatteGo milk system
    • Coffee customizer for personalization
    • Digital display
    • 2 user profiles to save your recipes
    • 1 guest profile
    • 5 aroma strength settings

    Learn more
    Philips 3200 LatteGo

    Philips 3200 LatteGo

    EP3246/70

    • 5 coffee varieties
    • LatteGo milk system
    • MyCoffee Choice for personalization
    • Control panel
    • No user profile
    • No guest profile
    • 3 aroma strength settings

    Learn more

      What others are saying about Philips 5400 Series LatteGo

      Your questions, answered

