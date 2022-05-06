Search terms

Pretzel HR7962_01

Philips Kitchen Machine

Create perfect bakes from your very first try

Philips Kitchen Machine for perfect dough in minutes

Philips Kitchen Machine, for perfect dough in minutes

HR7962/01

Unique ProKnead technology allows you to make perfect dough in just 3 minutes*, even for beginners

NutriU app for step-by-step recipe guidance tailored to your kitchen machine for guaranteed perfect results

LED Smart Timer to help you track your baking prep and switch-off automatically

Automatic bowl lighting to see the ingredients inside the bowl during mixing

*Tested using 300g all purpose flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37°F), knead 3’00 in speed 3.

All you need to bake to perfection


Whether you are at the start of your baking journey or you want to take your skills to the next level, the Philips Kitchen Machine 7000 series with ProKnead technology will help you create perfect bakes from your very first try.

From breads to cakes to pizza and more, use the Kitchen Machine with the NutriU app to bake like a pro.

Let the Philips Kitchen Machine do the hard work for you, using more power with less effort, saving you time and energy.

All you need to bake to perfection

Perfect dough with ProKnead Technology

See how Philips Kitchen Machine makes a difference.

ProKnead technology mimics the motion of kneading by hand. It presses and stretches the dough simultaneously allowing for natural gluten development essential for dough-proofing. In just 3 minutes, it mixes all the ingredients together for a perfectly soft and elastic dough.

ProKnead technology
NutriU app

NutriU app
For step-by-step recipe guidance


Forget having to guess which settings provide the best results: use the NutriU app along with your Philips Kitchen Machine.

Simply choose a recipe and the app will guide you from start to finish for guaranteed perfect bakes.

LED Screen Smart timer

LED Smart Timer


To help you precisely track your baking prep and avoid over- or undermixing your ingredients. The LED smart timer automatically switches-off at the end of the set time allowing you to focus on other steps while having full control of your desired results.

Automatic bowl lighting

Automatic bowl lighting


Automatic bowl lighting allows you to see the ingredients coming together inside the bowl during the mixing process to help you achieve your desired texture and color.

Philips Pretzel Kitchen Machine, HR7962_01

More on Philips Kitchen Machine

 

  • 8 speed settings to fulfill all your mixing and kneading requirements, fast or slow
  • Splashguard for mess-free mixing and transferring
  • Powerful Motor (1000W), for great kneading results even with the heaviest doughs
  • Perfect fit mixing for precise pick-up of residue along the bowl’s inner surface to guarantee thorough mixing.

Pretzel kitchen machine with dough hook
NutriU app

Explore more on
NutriU app

Pretzel kitchen machine with flat beater
NutriU app

Explore more on
NutriU app

Pretzel kitchen machine with whisk
NutriU app

Explore more on
NutriU app

Watch Philips Kitchen Machine in action

Philips Pretzel Kitchen Machine video thumbnail, product video

From sweet to savory, use the different attachments included in the Kitchen Machine to make focaccia, pancakes, tiramisu and more.

What others say about the Philips Kitchen Machine

Ready to buy the Philips Kitchen Machine?

What is in the box

The Philips Kitchen Machine, HR7962/01, is all you need for creating perfect dough in just 3 minutes*. It comes with a 5.5L stainless steel bowl, splashguard, the flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments.
*Tested using 300g all purpose flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37°F), knead 3’00 in speed 3.

Philips Kitchenc Machines, stainless steel bowl

5.5L stainless steel bowl

Philips Kitchen machine, splashguard

Splashguard

Philips kitchen machine, dough hook

Dough hook

Philips Kitchen machine, flat beater

Flat beater

Philips Kitchen machine, whisk

Whisk

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the dimensions of the kitchen machine?

The appliance weighs 6.72 kg and measures 176 x 360 x 345 mm (LxWxH). The power cord measures 1 meter.

Why is the kitchen machine better than traditional kneading?

Philips Kitchen Machine comes with ProKnead technology which mimics the motion of the hand by pressing and stretching at the same time, resulting in perfect dough. More power, better kneading.

Are the attachments and bowl dishwasher-safe?

All the attachments and bowl are dishwasher safe. The main body of the kitchen machine can only be wiped with a cloth.

Is NutriU available for IOS and Android?

The NutriU app is available for Android and iOS in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE, UK, Vietnam.

Looking for a different Philips Kitchen Machine?

  

  

Series 7000

جهاز المطبخ

Series 7000

جهاز المطبخ مع ملحقات

Kitchen Machine

HR7962/01

Kitchen Machine with accessories

HR7962/21  

Bowl Capacity

5.5L

5.5L

Power

1000W

1000W

Speed settings

8 + pulse

8 + pulse

Bowl Material

Metal 

Metal

Key USP's

Automatic-Bowl Lighting, Digital display, ProKnead Technology

Automatic-Bowl Lighting, Digital display, ProKnead Technology

Accessories 

Kneading Hook  

Beater  

Whisk  

Blender (Glass Jar)

Meat Mincer

Kneading Hook  

Beater  

Whisk  
NutriU app

NutriU app

Delicious recipe ideas to your needs

500+ recipes, tips and personalized recommendations

Daily inspiration to discover favorite recipes

Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook 

NutriU app screens

