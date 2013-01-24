Home
One blender for all functions


The new Philips Blender 5000 series comes with 5 pre-sets for versatile usage and 700 watt strong motor for finer blending

Philips Blender 5000 product video

Blending result

40% smoother*

Equipped with ProBlend Crush technology and a powerful, energy-efficient 700 W motor for smoother juices and smoothies.
*Compared to Philips HR2115
Philips Blender 5000 series
Smoothies
Sauces
Soup
Mixing
Ice crushing
Ice crushing infographics

How to make ice as #SoftAsSnow at home:

Make sure the jar is completely dry
Put in up to 10 ice cubes (small)
Press "Pulse" 8 times
Press "Speed 5" until it becomes smooth and soft

Various Recipes to Refresh The Whole Family

    Peanut butter, banana and flax smoothie

    Green ginger peach smoothie

    Fruit and oat smoothie

