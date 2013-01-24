Our best cordless vacuum ever for the fastest cleaning experience. The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back — even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
360° suction for faster cleaning with every stroke.
Up to 65 min. cleaning time before recharging.
Our best bagless technology now in a stick cordless vacuum.
Built-in accessories always at hand for uninterrupted cleaning.
360° Suction nozzle
Picks up faster with every stroke
Our innovative 360° suction nozzle captures more dust and dirt faster with every stroke — even backwards and against walls — to make every move count.
Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute.
Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute.
Uninterrupted cleaning
from start to finish
Up to 65 min. cleaning time
3 speeds for all your needs
Digital battery & filter-change indicators
SpeedPro Max in action
One nozzle for all floors
Built-in brush nozzle
Handheld
Simple to use with one click
Reach every corner of your home
SpeedPro Max's light weight and long reach easily extend to every corner of your home — with no cord to hold you back.
With the 360° suction nozzle removed, the built-in brush head gets in where you can't.
The motorized Turbo Brush snaps on with one click to whisk away pet hair from furniture.
Total convenience
Ready anytime
A wall-mounted base unit means your cordless vacuum is always at hand, but neatly tidied away.
LED lighting
LED lights in the nozzle help vacuum under furniture and anywhere you need extra light.
Magnetic charging system
The charging cable attaches to SpeedPro Max magnetically for easy access.
No dust clouds
The dust bucket detaches easily and empties without any dust cloud.
So fast, so powerful. It's clean before you know it's dirty.