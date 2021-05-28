If you would like to know how to clean the filters of your Philips Vacuum, please find the answer in the following lines.
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Cleaning the filter in vacuum cleaners with bag
If your Philips Vacuum has a bag, then you need to take into account the following cleaning tips for its filters:
• Motor protection filter:
The motor protection filter is located behind the dust bag. If you remove the dust bag holder with the dust bag, you will see the motor protection filter.
This filter needs to be replaced once a year. It cannot be washed.
• Exhaust filter:
The exhaust filter is located on the back (or at the bottom in some cases) of your Philips vacuum, behind a removable grille.
This filter needs to be replaced once a year. It cannot be washed.
Cleaning the filter in bagless vacuum cleaners
This filter consists of two different parts: A) a plated part (called HEPA/EPA or allergy filter) and B) a foam part:
A) The pleated part (EPA/HEPA or allergy filter) cannot be washed. You can clean it by tapping it over a bin or brushing it.
B) The foam part can be washed with water. It needs to be fully dry before you can place it back in the vacuum.