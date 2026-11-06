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Climate care

Climate care (49)

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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier

Philips Air Humidifier
5000 Series

HU5710/00
  • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
  • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
  • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood
  • Easy to use & smart control
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  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series

Philips 5000 Series
Smart Tower Ceramic Heater

CX5120/11
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Temperature display
  • AI-powered for energy saving
  • Connected to the Air+ App
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  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan

Philips Pedestal Fan
2000 Series

CX2550/00
  • Fan airflow 2562 m³/h
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Ultra-quiet at 19 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 40 cm
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  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
Desk Fans

CX1030/01
  • Strong airflow up to 2000 m³/h
  • Quiet cooling at 35 dB(A) (1)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • Automatic rotation & tilting
  • Head diameter 35 cm
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  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
Desk Fans

CX1040/01
  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m³/h
  • Quiet cooling at 39 dB(A)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • Automatic rotation & tilting
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC3420/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 650 ml/h humidification
  • 3.2L water tank
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  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier

Philips Air Humidifier
1000 Series

HU1509/00
  • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
  • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood.
  • Easy to use. Easy to maintain.
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
Wall Fans

CX1050/01
  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m3/h
  • Quiet cooling at 44 dB(A) (1)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • 2 modes & timer for extra convenience
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series

Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FYM970/30
  • Compatible with 9000 Series Air Performer
  • In the box: 2 semi-circular filters
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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