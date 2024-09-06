AC3420/10
Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes
Combat pollutants and dry air with our 2in1 device. Keep indoor air clean, safe, and at your preferred humidity. Its elegant design, smart app control, and hygienic humidifying make it ideal for baby rooms or people with sensitive airways.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The unit's airflow reaches every corner of the room with an air purification rate (CADR) of 300 m3/h. It can easily handle large spaces of up to 78m2 (1) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 10 minutes (2).
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) – smaller than the smallest known virus!
Combat dry air symptoms such as dry skin, chapped lips, irritated nose or throat, with rapid humidification up to 650 ml/h (4). The humidity is detected and automatically adjusted to your desired setting.
No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (5)
Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (6), Staphylococcus bacteria (7), and 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (8).
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates only at 16.5 dB (9), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.
Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 43W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.
AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently selects the best setting. It displays the air quality in real time (PM2.5), as well as the level of humidity.
Pair your purifier with the Air+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose Auto+ mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimizing sound and energy use.
The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >90% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.
Breathe comfortably without the need for frequent refills. Thanks to its large 3.2L water tank, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of uninterrupted use.
Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (11), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.
Energy efficiency
Maintenance
Filtration layers
Connectivity
Weight and dimensions
Performance
Usability
