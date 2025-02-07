Search terms

EN
AR
  • Breathe the difference Breathe the difference Breathe the difference
  • Play Pause

    Air Humidifier 5000 Series

    HU5710/00

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Breathe the difference

    Combat dry air symptoms hygienically, powered by NanoCloud technology. Engineered to protect you and your family from inhaling harmful bacteria while enjoying all the benefits of aromatherapy, ambient lighting, and smart app control.

    See all benefits

    Air Humidifier 5000 Series

    Similar products

    See all Humidifier

    Breathe the difference

    Humidifies the air hygienically

    • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
    • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
    • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood
    • Easy to use & smart control
    Helps to combat dry air symptoms

    Helps to combat dry air symptoms

    Balanced humidity levels help to improve perceived air quality (1). This humidifier is developed to soothe discomfort caused by dry air, such as dryness affecting the skin, lips, nasal passages and eyes, as well as throat irritation, nasal congestion and static electricity. And it helps to keep your indoor plants well-hydrated, promoting a healthier home environment.

    Effective in rooms up to 56 m² with 400 ml/h

    Effective in rooms up to 56 m² with 400 ml/h

    The 3 fan speeds and automatic settings ensure the performance and comfort you choose. Thanks to the emission of up to 400 ml/h, every room up to 56 m² is effectively humidified. (2,3)

    Continuous humidification for up to 37 hours

    Continuous humidification for up to 37 hours

    Breathe comfortably with minimal refills. The XL 4,5L water reservoir offers up to 37 hours of continuous use for your convenience. Enjoy a comfortable atmosphere with fewer interruptions.

    Up to 99% less bacteria: ideal for baby & toddler rooms

    Up to 99% less bacteria: ideal for baby & toddler rooms

    There is no other technology that releases cleaner water vapor into the air than Philips NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is extremely difficult for bacteria to adhere to. The advantage is air humidification with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers(4), making this humidifier an ideal solution for baby rooms, and safe to use with tap water.  

    Leaves no white dust or wet spots on floors and furniture

    Leaves no white dust or wet spots on floors and furniture

    NanoCloud's invisible mist does not release white dust or leave wet patches (5). Larger droplets emitted by ultrasonic humidifiers may dampen the surroundings and carry minerals that leave white residue on nearby surfaces. NanoCloud particles are too small to carry minerals, effectively preventing residue and stains.

    QuickDry mode for faster filter drying (patent pending)

    QuickDry mode for faster filter drying (patent pending)

    Don’t give microbes and chance and prevent moisture buildup with the smart QuickDry mode (patent pending). It uses the power of the fan to dry the filter faster and a sensor to turn off the device once the filter is dry. The result? More hygienic filter maintenance, and a prolonged filter lifespan.

    Add your own essential oils and enjoy soothing aromatherapy

    Add your own essential oils and enjoy soothing aromatherapy

    Experience all the benefits of aromatherapy with our humidifier's aroma add-on feature. Infusing the mist with your preferred essential oils, allowing you to enhance your overall well-being.

    Elevate your ambience with coloured ambient lighting

    Elevate your ambience with coloured ambient lighting

    Whether you prefer a warm glow for relaxation or a bright, energizing scene, this humidifier allows you to set the mood with ambient light to complement any moment.

    Sleep mode, quiet operation (max 12 dB(A) ) and night light

    Sleep mode, quiet operation (max 12 dB(A) ) and night light

    Experience a comfortable night’s sleep with optimal humidity and wake up more refreshed. Sleep mode ensures the device works quietly yet efficiently during the night. Use the night light to create a relaxing bedtime environment.

    Unlock smart features in the Air+ app.

    Unlock smart features in the Air+ app.

    Whether you're at home or away, this smart humidifier gives you full control. The Air+ app provides a smart experience that allows you to adjust humidity settings, select optimal lighting, and program timers and schedules. Anywhere, anytime.

    Refill made easy: top and side-fill water reservoir

    Refill made easy: top and side-fill water reservoir

    Experience effortless refilling with our dual-option design. Either detach the top cover to replenish with water. Or use the side-fill feature to add water while its running. Maintain comfort with ease.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Enjoy fast humidification while keeping your energy bill low. Even at the highest setting, this humidifier consumes only 8W, comparable to a LED light bulb. That is good news for the planet, and your pocket too.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Humidifier
      Technology
      Evaporative humidification
      Color
      White/Silver
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz
      Capacity Watertank
      4,5 L

    • Technical Specifications

      Humidity sensor
      Yes
      Min. sound level
      12 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      34 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Runtime
      37 hours
      Humidification rate
      400 ml/h
      Max. room size
      56 m²

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1,5 m
      Modes
      Automatic mode, sleep mode
      Speed settings
      Sleep, medium, high
      Humidity settings
      30-70 % (in steps of 5%)
      Timer
      1-12 hour(s)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Interface
      Touch, numerical, LED

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Water tank full alert
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      378 mm
      Product Weight
      2,125 kg
      Package Length
      271 mm
      Package Width
      279 mm
      Package Height
      428 mm
      Package Weight
      3,052 kg
      Product Length
      230 mm
      Product Width
      233 mm

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      < 0.5 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Maximum power
      14,1 W

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years
      Filter lifetime
      Up to 6 months

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      Humidification filter
      Included Accessories 2
      Aroma pads (3 units)
      Related Accessories 1
      Humidification filter (FY5030)
      Related Accessories 2
      Aroma pads (FY5100)

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1) Wolkoff, P. (2018) Indoor air humidity, air quality, and health – an overview. Elsevier, International Journal of Environmental Health, 221 (3), 376-390.
    • (2) Tested by GB/T 23332-2018 in a third-party laboratory. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH.
    • (3) Calculated using AHAM HU-1-2016 clause 7.3 based upon the humidification performance tested according to GB/T 23332-2018 in a third-party laboratory.
    • (4) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
    • (5) Deposition of minerals on furniture was tested by a third party laboratory over a period of 3 hours according to DIN 44973, CAS TESTING
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.