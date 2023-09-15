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  • Powerful heating, optimal energy efficiency Powerful heating, optimal energy efficiency Powerful heating, optimal energy efficiency
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    5000 Series Smart Tower Ceramic Heater

    CX5120/11

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Powerful heating, optimal energy efficiency

    Enjoy powerful heating and easy temperature control. Featuring rapid 2-second heating with adjustable power up to 2000W, Eco AI Technology for energy savings, app connectivity and advanced safety features.

    See all benefits

    5000 Series Smart Tower Ceramic Heater

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    See all Portable air heaters

    Powerful heating, optimal energy efficiency

    Saves up to 50% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

    • Rapid 2 second heating
    • Temperature display
    • AI-powered for energy saving
    • Connected to the Air+ App
    Immediate comfort with rapid 2-second heating

    Immediate comfort with rapid 2-second heating

    Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 2000W. Ideal for rooms up to 20m2 in size.

    Temperature display for easy control

    Temperature display for easy control

    The temperature display on the device offers effortless and quick control, allowing you to easily monitor and adjust the heat settings to your desired comfort level. The upgraded temperature display offers improved accuracy (2). For additional comfort, simply turn off the display light for a peaceful ambiance.

    Eco AI saves up to 50% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

    Eco AI saves up to 50% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

    The world's first electric heating range that uses AI to save energy whilst heating the room. Our Eco AI Technology adjusts to your room's temperature, analyzes usage habits, and monitors surroundings to optimize energy consumption. Simply activate the Auto+ mode in the Air+ app to discover more features and enjoy personalized comfort for energy savings up to 50% (1).

    Control the heater anytime, anywhere with the Philips Air+ app.

    Control the heater anytime, anywhere with the Philips Air+ app.

    Connect the heater to the Air+ app to monitor indoor and outdoor air quality, control the device remotely, and use voice commands via Google and Alexa. Select Auto+ mode in the app to benefit from AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy consumption.

    5 advanced safety features for peace of mind

    5 advanced safety features for peace of mind

    The 5000 series is built with 5 advanced safety features: (1) tip-over protection, (2) 85°C overheat protection , (3) a VDE-certified safety plug, (4) flame retardant materials, and (5) a safety auto-off after 24 hours of inactivity. Providing warmth that you can trust.

    Customise your experience with 4 versatile modes

    Customise your experience with 4 versatile modes

    Set your auto target temperature from 1-37°C and customize your warmth with 2 power modes - 1200W, and 2000W (2). On warmer days, enjoy a gentle breeze with the ventilation mode, adding an extra layer of comfort to your environment. For optimal energy efficiency, engage the Auto+ mode, which utilizes our energy-saving Eco AI Technology to efficiently heat your room.

    Sleep comfortably, without feeling cold

    Sleep comfortably, without feeling cold

    Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels lower than a quiet library at 40.5 dB (A) (3). Ideal for a restful night’s sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.

    Maximize heat coverage in your room with 60° oscillation

    Maximize heat coverage in your room with 60° oscillation

    60° oscillation ensures that warm air is circulated throughout your room. No more cold spots, just a comfortable and cool experience.

    Sleek and compact design

    Sleek and compact design

    The 5000 series combines powerful warmth with a sleek, stylish design that complements any room. With dimensions of 58cm in height and 21cm in width, it can fit seamlessly into any corner.

    Easy to carry with a built-in handle

    Easy to carry with a built-in handle

    Wherever you need warmth, our heater is there. Designed for easy portability, its lightweight build at just 2.4kg and convenient built-in handle at the back allow you to move it from room to room effortlessly. Enjoy warmth wherever you choose to relax or work.

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our tower ceramic heater goes through 122 mandatory tests to ensure it provides you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Heater
      Technology
      Eco AI Technology
      Color
      Dark grey, black
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz
      Smart home compatibility
      Yes (Alexa & Google Voice)

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      2000W
      Power settings
      2 (1200W, 2000W)
      Temperature control
      1-37°C
      Temperature display
      Yes (on device)
      Ventilation mode
      No
      Oscillation range
      60°
      Min. sound level
      40.5 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      55 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Recommended room size
      20m²

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.7m
      Scheduler
      Yes
      Timer
      1-12 hour(s)
      Interface
      Touch, Interface, LED

    • Safety feature

      Overheat protection
      Yes
      Tip-over protection
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Flame retardant
      Yes
      Certified plug
      CE, UKCA, IEC

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      580 mm
      Product Weight
      2,40 kg
      Product Width
      196 mm
      Product Length
      212 mm
      Package Length
      232 mm
      Package Width
      213 mm
      Package Height
      620 mm
      Package Weight
      3,30 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • (1) This appliance with AI-powered Auto Plus mode can save up to 50% kWh compared to the same appliance with manual control, and up to 25% kWh with temperature control alone. Savings vary based on weather, geographic location, room layout, and usage patterns.
    • (2) The device has been updated to more accurately reflect the temperature in the room. Yet, the displayed temperature on the device may differ slightly from the room temperature, it reflects the temperature around the heater.
    • (3) Sound level at speed 1, based on IEC 60704-2-2
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