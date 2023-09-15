CX5120/11
Powerful heating, optimal energy efficiency
Enjoy powerful heating and easy temperature control. Featuring rapid 2-second heating with adjustable power up to 2000W, Eco AI Technology for energy savings, app connectivity and advanced safety features.See all benefits
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Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 2000W. Ideal for rooms up to 20m2 in size.
The temperature display on the device offers effortless and quick control, allowing you to easily monitor and adjust the heat settings to your desired comfort level. The upgraded temperature display offers improved accuracy (2). For additional comfort, simply turn off the display light for a peaceful ambiance.
The world's first electric heating range that uses AI to save energy whilst heating the room. Our Eco AI Technology adjusts to your room's temperature, analyzes usage habits, and monitors surroundings to optimize energy consumption. Simply activate the Auto+ mode in the Air+ app to discover more features and enjoy personalized comfort for energy savings up to 50% (1).
Connect the heater to the Air+ app to monitor indoor and outdoor air quality, control the device remotely, and use voice commands via Google and Alexa. Select Auto+ mode in the app to benefit from AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy consumption.
The 5000 series is built with 5 advanced safety features: (1) tip-over protection, (2) 85°C overheat protection , (3) a VDE-certified safety plug, (4) flame retardant materials, and (5) a safety auto-off after 24 hours of inactivity. Providing warmth that you can trust.
Set your auto target temperature from 1-37°C and customize your warmth with 2 power modes - 1200W, and 2000W (2). On warmer days, enjoy a gentle breeze with the ventilation mode, adding an extra layer of comfort to your environment. For optimal energy efficiency, engage the Auto+ mode, which utilizes our energy-saving Eco AI Technology to efficiently heat your room.
Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels lower than a quiet library at 40.5 dB (A) (3). Ideal for a restful night’s sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.
60° oscillation ensures that warm air is circulated throughout your room. No more cold spots, just a comfortable and cool experience.
The 5000 series combines powerful warmth with a sleek, stylish design that complements any room. With dimensions of 58cm in height and 21cm in width, it can fit seamlessly into any corner.
Wherever you need warmth, our heater is there. Designed for easy portability, its lightweight build at just 2.4kg and convenient built-in handle at the back allow you to move it from room to room effortlessly. Enjoy warmth wherever you choose to relax or work.
When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our tower ceramic heater goes through 122 mandatory tests to ensure it provides you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Performance
Usability
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Energy efficiency
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Country of Origin
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