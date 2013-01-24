Steam Generator Irons

Home
Steam generator iron PerfectCare Compact

PerfectCare Viva
Steam generator iron


Upgrade to a steam generator iron and go much faster than with a steam iron.
  • Iron fast: choose a steam generator iron with 2 times more continuous powerful steam than a steam iron* 

* compared to Philips Azur Performer steam iron 

 

  • Large water tank (1.7L) that you can refill anytime during ironing for big ironing loads, without interruptions.

  • With OptimalTEMP technology, fron any fabric from jeans to silk without having to adjust the temperature. Guaranteed no burns.

 

  • Lightweight steam generator iron with compact design for effortless ironing.
Small steam iron

Did you know that steam generators can help you save up to 30 minutes a week compared to steam irons**?

Compared to a steam iron, a steam generator iron can produce up to 2 times more continuous steam that speeds up your ironing.

So if you are looking for the fastest way to iron a shirt, this quick and compact ironing machine is the right answer. Effortless ironing, ready in no time for you to spend more time with your family,

 

**Based on internal test compared to Philips GC3802 steam iron, 120 minutes average ironing time per week.

Iron fast
with 2 x more continuous powerful steam


Ironing has become easier and faster thanks to our powerful continuous steam generated by ProVelocity steam engine.

No burns guarantee
No temperature settings needed with OptimalTEMP

 

We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

Lightweight
steam generator iron with compact design for effortless ironing


Easier to handle & easier to store. It is our most compact steam generator so far.

Iron big loads
with no stop


The 1.7L water tank of this compact steam generator iron keeps the ironing going for a great number garments before  requiring a refill. You can add water anytime during ironing without stopping.

Extend your iron’s lifetime with an effective solution against limescale

 

Now it’s easy to keep your PerfectCare Viva going strong – thanks to our Smart Calc-Clean system. You can easily descale this powerful steam generator iron with the push of a button. The iron does the rest for you! Your iron will even remind you when it’s time to.

