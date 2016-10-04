Baby food allergies

If your child has a food allergy, the body's immune system mistakes particular foods as harmful. An allergic reaction to food can cause a whole range of symptoms.
About 2 to 5% of children are sensitive to certain foods but many more parents suspect that a food is causing problems for their baby or toddler. The foods that most commonly cause problems are milk, eggs, soya, fish, wheat and peanuts. Many children grow out of their food allergies by 12 months so it is important that their condition is monitored carefully to ensure special diets are not continued for longer than needed.
Symptoms of immediate-onset allergy may occur up to one hour after a food has been eaten and include skin itching, rash, vomiting, angioedema (severe swelling caused by fluid gathering beneath the skin's surface) and anaphylaxis (a whole-body allergic reaction that occurs suddenly). Delayed onset reactions are harder to diagnose and may not appear until hours or days after the offending food has been eaten. Possible symptoms include eczema, chronic diarrhoea, colic, tummy ache and slow growth.
Food challenges are an integral part of diagnosis in order to:
Once diagnosed, a food that is causing your baby symptoms should be avoided altogether. And if you’re breastfeeding you may need to exclude foods from your diet too. However, if you exclude milk and milk products from your diet you should take a calcium supplement to make sure you don’t become deficient.
Advice from a registered dietician is recommended to ensure your child’s milk and weaning food intake continues to provide all the necessary nutrients for growth and development.
‘”Extensively hydrolysed infant formulas’”, as they are known, are formulas where the milk protein has been broken down into much smaller pieces. This allows your baby to have plenty of protein in their diet, but the smaller pieces will no longer cause an allergic response.
These milks have an unusual taste and young babies accept them quite readily, but older babies might find the taste less acceptable.
