Toddler cups & feeding

Our Natural drinking cup for toddlers is a brand new innovation, specially designed by experts at Philips Avent. The unique spill-proof valve is activated by your little one’s lips, teaching him how to drink like a grown up, without mess. And he can drink all around the rim – just like Mummy and Daddy.
Recommended by an orthodontist
"The ideal transition cup for growing toddlers" Prof. N. Hunt, Orthodontist, UK.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
