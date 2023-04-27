Search terms

Man shaving
reviews

i9000 Prestige

Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

Suggested retail price

This product is discontinued
See all models
The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving¹

A new﻿ level of closeness

Skin-level closeness that lasts

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level, without cutting your skin. For a long-lasting closeness

A long-lasting closeness, intelligent skin comfort

Philips i9000 Prestige, our premium shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.

Standard product photograph

Closeness

A long-lasting close shave

Achieve your finest close shave with our skin-level cutting system. You'll feel the all-day difference straight away.

Precision

Cut precisely even in hard-to-shave areas

Experience constant contact between shaving head and skin. From the contours on your neck to under your nose.

Efficiency

Power through longer beard hair efficiently

Make shaving 1, 3 and 7-day beards effortless, with shaving that automatically adapts to your beard when it needs it.

User guide
Feature image

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

Feature image

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Feature image

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Feature image

Optimal pressure for skin comfort

Powered by AI, our Pressure Guard system reads the pressure you apply and provides real-time feedback through lights, aiding you in adjusting the right pressure for optimal skin comfort. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

Feature image

50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

Built with quality and planet in mind

Try & Buy

Engineered for strength, designed with purpose

We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.

five year warranty

Built to​ last with up to a 5-year warranty²

Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

Get closer, with intelligent skin comfort

Our innovative shaver cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.

A razor and next to it a display of the Male Grooming App, lying on the table

Male Grooming App

Enhance your shave with the GroomTribe app

Fine-tune shaving modes and settings, use real-time guidance for efficiency in shaving technique, and track shaver status and accessory health.

Select your i9000 Prestige

Compare

Reviews

Still have questions? See our FAQs

What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?

How do I get the best results with my Philips Shaver?

Can I replace the battery of my Philips shaver?

How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?

Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?

When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?

Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?

Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?

Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?

Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?

Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?

My skin is irritated after using my Philips Shaver

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

CustomerSupport

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

MagnifyingGlass

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

i9000 Prestige
i9000 Prestige

Disclaimers

¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase. 
* vs. predecessor
** vs. coating with no beads
*** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

Subscribe to our newsletter

Track your product warranty coverage

Qualify for gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

* This field is mandatory

*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.