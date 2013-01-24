Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

OneBlade

Get fresh updates and receive promotional communications. Sign up NOW!

Subscribe to our newsletter

* This field is mandatory
*

What does this mean?
*

Get fresh updates and receive promotional communications. Sign up NOW!*

* only at participating retailer(s)
*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?
2 pack blades

2 pack

Lasts 8 months
1 pack blades

1 pack

Lasts 4 months
Need advice?
OneBlade rating star

Fantastic product overall

“Having used other trimmers for a number of years, I was looking for a replacement product as it rusted and the battery capacity had depleted. I scoured the web searching for a replacement when I found the OneBlade. I would forgive you for being skeptical about this product since it is touted as a revolution in the trimmer/shaver market and there are some discouraging reviews around but the product truly is great. Having used it for a number of weeks now I rate it highly.”

OneBlade Review
Philips OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Review
Philips OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Review
Philips Norelco OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Demonstration

The blade lasts up to four months*

4 months
The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace the blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle-free.

* for best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

What are you doing down here?
Sign up for perks and fresh updates

For full Terms & Conditions click here
*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?